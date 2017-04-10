Zimbabwe: Opposition Accuses Mugabe o...

Zimbabwe: Opposition Accuses Mugabe of Stifling Women's Rights

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has been accused of stifling constitutional amendments designed to economically and socially empower women, says a report. According to NewsDay, the People's Democratic Party secretary general Gorden Moyo told delegates at a gathering organised by the Women's Institute for Leadership and Development that the country's 2013 catered for women empowerment.

