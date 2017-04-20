Zimbabwe: No to Ambush of Cadres, Says Minister Chombo
PF organs should not ambush individual cadres they feel should be subjected to disciplinary procedures, but should openly call a properly constituted meeting to discuss their grievances, a senior party official said yesterday. The party's secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo said due process should be conducted where a person accused of misconduct should be advised of the pending charges and summoned to attend to make representations to the charge.
