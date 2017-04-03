Zimbabwe: New Chief Justice Malaba Sworn in
Zimbabwe has a very strong Judiciary and respects the rule of law and the wishes of the people, newly-installed Chief Justice Luke Malaba said soon after being sworn-in by President Mugabe at State House in Harare yesterday. Speaking to journalists after the ceremony, the new Chief Justice said his task was to uphold the law according to the Constitution.
