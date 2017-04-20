Zimbabwe: National Railways Too Disgusting to Foreign Investors - Minister

TRANSPORT Minister Joram Gumbo says the amount of mismanagement that has been directed at the National Railways of Zimbabwe over the past years has rendered the troubled state firm unattractive to prospective investors. Asked if government would consider reviving the NRZ to relieve haulage trucks of the burden of transporting heavy cargo, Gumbo said it shall take a lot of time and effort to restore the railway transporter to its yesteryear glory.

