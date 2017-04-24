Zimbabwe, Namibia work to deepen ties
Officials from the governments of Zimbabwe and Namibia are holding a three-day meeting in Harare to explore ways of deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The officials are meeting under the auspices of the 8th session of the Zimbabwe-Namibia Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation from April 24-26 and the meeting comes ahead of a three-day state visit by Namibian President Hage Geingob to Zimbabwe this Wednesday.
