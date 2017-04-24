Zimbabwe, Namibia work to deepen ties

Zimbabwe, Namibia work to deepen ties

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Officials from the governments of Zimbabwe and Namibia are holding a three-day meeting in Harare to explore ways of deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The officials are meeting under the auspices of the 8th session of the Zimbabwe-Namibia Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation from April 24-26 and the meeting comes ahead of a three-day state visit by Namibian President Hage Geingob to Zimbabwe this Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,737 • Total comments across all topics: 280,530,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC