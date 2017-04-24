Zimbabwe: Mujuru Urges Youths to Vote

Zimbabwe: Mujuru Urges Youths to Vote

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

National People's Party president Joice Mujuru yesterday said negotiations for the formation of the post coalition government have already begun after she signed a memorandum of understanding with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Addressing more than 1 000 party youths during an interactive meeting at Rylands Farm in Harare, Mujuru said she was just a transitional leader as younger people should take over the running of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,542 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC