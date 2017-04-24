Zimbabwe: Mujuru Urges Youths to Vote

National People's Party president Joice Mujuru yesterday said negotiations for the formation of the post coalition government have already begun after she signed a memorandum of understanding with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Addressing more than 1 000 party youths during an interactive meeting at Rylands Farm in Harare, Mujuru said she was just a transitional leader as younger people should take over the running of the country.

