Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Rivals Hail Appointment of New Chief Justice
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's opponents together with the country's legal fraternity have reportedly applauded the recent appointment of the southern African nation's chief justice Luke Malaba. According to New Zimbabwe.com, Malaba was set to replace chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausike who stepped down at the end of February.
