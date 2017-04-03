Zimbabwe: Mugabe Wheelchair Jokes Ang...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Wheelchair Jokes Anger Minister

A ZBC report that was quickly pulled off air last week stating that President Robert Mugabe had been handed a "mobile chair" as one of his birthday presents caused a frenzy on social media. Zimbabweans speculated the 93-year-old Mugabe, who also received a personalised watch from his ministers, had been given a wheelchair.

Chicago, IL

