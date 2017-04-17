Zimbabwe: Mugabe Squandered Peaceful Retirement Chance - Tsvangirai
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe should have stepped down after the Government of National Unity as the country was on course for peace and development after years of strife and misrule, opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangairai has said. "Mugabe lost an opportunity to rest at the end of the five years of GNU," the former premier said on Saturday.
