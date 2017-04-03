Zimbabwe: Mugabe Mocks Opposition 'Gr...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Mocks Opposition 'Grand Coalition', Says It Will Be 'Defeated'

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly mocked efforts by opposition parties to form a "grand coalition" to contest his Zanu-PF party in next year's elections, saying this will lead to a "grand defeat". According to the state-owned broadcaster ZBC, Mugabe, 93, said that the coalition would fail, as the opposition continued to chase "a mirage?".

Chicago, IL

