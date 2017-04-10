Zimbabwe: Mugabe Kick-Starts 2018 Presidential Campaign
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe's factionalised party is set to embark on nationwide presidential campaigns for the aged Zimbabwean leader who will face the stiffest challenge to his decades-long stranglehold on power. Amid the divisions rattling Zanu-PF, the nonagenarian leader, faces a strong coalition of opposition parties in the polls set for 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC