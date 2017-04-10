Zimbabwe: Mugabe Kick-Starts 2018 Pre...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Kick-Starts 2018 Presidential Campaign

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe's factionalised party is set to embark on nationwide presidential campaigns for the aged Zimbabwean leader who will face the stiffest challenge to his decades-long stranglehold on power. Amid the divisions rattling Zanu-PF, the nonagenarian leader, faces a strong coalition of opposition parties in the polls set for 2018.

Chicago, IL

