Zimbabwe: Mugabe Faces Backlash for Painting Rosy Picture At Independence Celebrations

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe faces a backlash after delivering a keynote address to mark the southern African nation's 37th independence anniversary, without highlighting the country's persistent challenges. The independently owned NewsDay, bemoaned the long-time leader's ignorance of the the southern African country's socio-economic challenges.

Chicago, IL

