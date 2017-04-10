Zimbabwe: Mugabe 'Dines With Special ...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe 'Dines With Special Coup Plotters, Brutalises the Rest'

2 hrs ago

ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere is a recent surprise inclusion onto an ever-growing list of alleged coup plotters against President Robert Mugabe. But luckily, the bully and burly politician belongs to a special group of such conspirators which also includes former vice president Joice Mujuru , former security minister Nicholas Goche and current vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chicago, IL

