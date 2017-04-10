Zimbabwe: Mugabe Death Prophesy Cleric 'Curses' First Lady

CLERIC turned fierce critic to President Robert Mugabe on Tuesday visited Arnold farm where he took to prayer, denouncing and cursing the First Lady Grace Mugabe for allegedly causing the suffering of over 100 families she has evicted from the Mazowe farm. Pastor Patrick Mugadza, who recently spent weeks in remand prison for allegedly prophesying President Mugabe's imminent death, met a handful dejected villagers who shared their frustrations with him.

