Zimbabwe: MP Mliswa Attacks Mugabe for Protecting 'Corrupt' Minister Chombo

NORTON member of parliament Temba Mliswa has accused President Robert Mugabe of protecting the "corrupt" Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo who is also the "most dangerous person" in the ruling Zanu PF party. Chombo's vast wealth was exposed by former wife Marian when the two were embroiled in a property sharing wrangle during their messy 2010 divorce.

Chicago, IL

