Zimbabwe: Moyo in Fierce Mpofu Attack, Labels Minister a 'Greedy Judas Iscariot'

ZANU PF's bare knuckle fight continues, with yet another fierce duel pitying cabinet ministers Obert Mpofu and Jonathan Moyo who has taunted the former for his obesity and further labelled him a "greedy Judas Iscariot". "Obert Mpofu's claim to be the obedient son, used to cover up his greedy exploits, has never fooled anyone," said Moyo in a statement issued from Asia where he is travelling on government business.

