Zimbabwe: Makandiwa's Church Dragged to Court in Copyright Row

United Family International Church has been taken to the Harare Civil Court for alleged copyright infringement and refusing to pay a man $5 000. The church, based along Fife Avenue, Harare, and represented by Pastor Lasten Taonezvi, appeared before Harare Civil Court magistrate Mr Brighton Pabwe who deferred the matter to a later date.

Chicago, IL

