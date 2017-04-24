Zimbabwe: Makandiwa Church Security, Auditor Clash
An auditor with the United Family International Church yesterday took the head of security and two church members to court on allegations of assaulting him after he exposed abuse of funds. The head of security, Munyaradzi Rukato , and Stewart Tongani and Farai Chuma appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Gideon Ruwetsa.
