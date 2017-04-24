Zimbabwe: Local Firm Unveils New Flag...

Zimbabwe: Local Firm Unveils New Flagship Smartphone

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The X5 -- the latest in string of high specs smartphone releases from the firm -- is a battery centric smartphone for power hungry users. The smartphone features an elegant metallic uni body design with an attractive premium body with matte finish all over, with dimensions of 154.5*76.5*8.3mm, weighing only 182g.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,148 • Total comments across all topics: 280,590,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC