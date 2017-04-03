Zimbabwe: Karma or Bad Luck? Three Me...

Zimbabwe: Karma or Bad Luck? Three Men Who Robbed a Dying Pastor Have Now All Died

That's the question some Zimbabweans have been asking after it emerged this month that three men who robbed a church pastor at the scene of the car crash that killed him in September last year have all since died in separate road accidents. Apostle Charles Chiriseri was travelling from Harare to Bulawayo when he swerved to miss some cows in the road and his car overturned, killing him.

