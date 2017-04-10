Zimbabwe: Judges Shoot Down Mnangagwa...

Zimbabwe: Judges Shoot Down Mnangagwa's Plan

Besides giving President Robert Mugabe discretionary power to appoint the chief justice, the amendment also seeks to allow him to handpick the deputy chief justice, judge president and change the hierarchy of courts. A memorandum written by the JSC, after consulting some judges, says certain areas of the amendment Bill "may have a negative impact on the operation of the JSC and the delivery of justice".

