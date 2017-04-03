Zimbabwe: Investigation Launched As 11 Hippos Found Dead
A joint investigating team comprising department of national parks rangers and the police has been dispatched to Mlibizi in Binga after 11 hippos were reported dead. The cause of the death is yet to be established but 11 carcasses were recovered at different points in the Kavira forest and along Mlibizi River, near the mighty Zambezi River.
