Zimbabwe: Import Bill Reduced By U.S.$1 Billion

Zimbabwe has reduced its import bill by $1 billion since the enactment of Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016, which restricts the importation of locally available products, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said. Officially opening the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair International Business Conference here yesterday, VP Mnangagwa said Government was working on long-term measures to complement SI64 to boost production and accelerate economic recovery.

