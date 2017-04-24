Zimbabwe: Immigration Officers Arrested for Fraud

POLICE have arrested seven immigration officers stationed at Victoria Falls International Airport over fraud involving visa fees for international visitors. The seven were identified as Kushinga Goremusandu, Promise Miti, 37, Enock MaborekeTakura, 29, Nonhlanhla Nyathi, 39, James Marowa , Aaron Mamvura, 40, and Patience Chivi, 31, who were all stationed at the airport immigration.

