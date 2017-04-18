Zimbabwe: Hwange Signs 25-Year Coal S...

Zimbabwe: Hwange Signs 25-Year Coal Supply Deals

HWANGE Colliery Company Ltd has signed off-take agreements with two thermal power stations, which will see it supplying the firms with 400 000 tonnes of coal per month. The 25-year coal supply deals will see Hwange supplying more than 200 000 tonnes of coal per month each to the Zimbabwe Power Company and Lisulu Power, an independent power producer in the Matabeleland North Province, MD Mr Thomas Makore said.

Chicago, IL

