Zimbabwe: Horror Bus Crash - Truck Driver Faces 20 Counts of Culpable Homicide

The driver of the haulage truck which sideswiped a Proliner bus in Mvuma on Wednesday, resulting in the death of 20 people, will be charged with an equal number of culpable homicide cases, police have said. Police chief national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday said the haulage truck driver was believed to have encroached into the lane of the bus, resulting in the fatal accident.

