Zimbabwe: Horror Bus Crash - Truck Dr...

Zimbabwe: Horror Bus Crash - Truck Driver Faces 20 Counts of Culpable Homicide

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The driver of the haulage truck which sideswiped a Proliner bus in Mvuma on Wednesday, resulting in the death of 20 people, will be charged with an equal number of culpable homicide cases, police have said. Police chief national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday said the haulage truck driver was believed to have encroached into the lane of the bus, resulting in the fatal accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC