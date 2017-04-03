Zimbabwe: Hefty Salaries for Idle Cit...

Zimbabwe: Hefty Salaries for Idle City Council Bosses

1 hr ago

Three Mutare City Council executives who were recently acquitted of gross incompetence will remain at home while receiving hefty salaries and full benefits. Council refused to reinstate treasurer Mr Lloyd Musasa, human resources manager Mr Aaron Chemvura and acting chamber secretary Ms Gladys Muneta following their acquittal of gross incompetence after a disciplinary hearing.

Chicago, IL

