Zimbabwe: Harare Residents Threaten Protests Over Fixed Water Charges

HARARE residents have threatened to stage protests against mayor Bernard Manyenyeni if he does not honour his pledge to implement a 2014 council resolution to scrap fixed water charges for residents who have not been receiving council water. The Combined Harare Residents Association Executive Director, Mfundo Mlilo said in a statement released Thursday that charging residents for a service they were not receiving was extortionist and daylight robbery.

Chicago, IL

