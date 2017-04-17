Zimbabwe: Harare Residents Stop Paying Rates, Await New Mugabe Election Amnesty
HARARE Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni says a lot of city residents have abandoned paying rates in the hope government shall emerge again next year with another debt cancellation directive just like in 2013. While delivering his state of the city address at Town House last Friday, Manyenyeni said this has weighed down on the city's efforts to deliver top notch service to residents.
