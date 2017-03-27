Zimbabwe: Guarding Joice Mujuru Jealo...

Zimbabwe: Guarding Joice Mujuru Jealously

This has to be one of the most comic yet telling moments in our country's politics - and we didn't see it coming! A Harare man, Jealousy Mawarire, who is the spokesperson of the National People's Party led by Joice Mujuru, was involved in a street brawl with one Gift Nyandoro, Mujuru's spokesperson. We say it is interesting because people differ and the relationship between the offices of leaders and party hierarchy could be tricky and contending.

Chicago, IL

