Zimbabwe: Guarding Joice Mujuru Jealously
This has to be one of the most comic yet telling moments in our country's politics - and we didn't see it coming! A Harare man, Jealousy Mawarire, who is the spokesperson of the National People's Party led by Joice Mujuru, was involved in a street brawl with one Gift Nyandoro, Mujuru's spokesperson. We say it is interesting because people differ and the relationship between the offices of leaders and party hierarchy could be tricky and contending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC