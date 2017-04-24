Zimbabwe: Govt, Namibia Sign Three MOUs

Zimbabwe: Govt, Namibia Sign Three MOUs

43 min ago

Zimbabwe and Namibia yesterday signed three Memoranda of Understanding in the areas of women, gender and community development, health and sport and recreation. President Mugabe hosted a State banquet in honour of Dr Geingob at State House last night.

Chicago, IL

