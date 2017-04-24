Zimbabwe: Government Admits 'Printing...

Zimbabwe: Government Admits 'Printing' Money

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe's embattled administration has for the first time admitted printing money in the form of a virtual currency through the Real Time Gross Settlement , acknowledging this cannot be backed by United States dollar bank notes imported by local banks, the Financial Gazette's Companies & Markets can report. Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, made the disclosures in Parliament.

