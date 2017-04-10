Zimbabwe: Fresh Turmoil Rocks Opposition

Zimbabwe: Fresh Turmoil Rocks Opposition

Fresh infighting has rocked MDC-T in Masvingo, where senior party officials have started jostling for the Masvingo Urban seat ahead of next year's harmonised elections. Most MDC-T senior officials in the province are reportedly positioning themselves to represent the party in Masvingo Urban, which is believed to be a "safe" seat by virtue of it being in an urban area that the opposition party regards as its stronghold.

Chicago, IL

