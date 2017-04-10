Zimbabwe: Former Ruling Party Youth Leader Lumumba Arrested
FORMER Zanu PF youth activist William Gerald Mutumanje, better known as Acie Lumumba, was Wednesday arrested by plain clothes police officers soon after appearing at the Harare magistrates' court over a different matter. A post on his Facebook also claimed police were following up on warrants of arrest issued against the now opposition VIVA Zimbabwe leader.
