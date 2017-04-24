Zimbabwe: First Lady Blocks High Level Probe Against Minister Kasukuwere

President Robert Mugabe's wife Grace has reportedly told five top Zanu-PF officials, who are investigating the party's embattled political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, to call off a meeting in Bindura, after it emerged that rival party factions were planning on disrupting it. Last month, News24 reported that close to 1 500 placard-carrying demonstrators had marched in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province's provincial capital, demanding that Mugabe wield the axe on Kasukuwere.

