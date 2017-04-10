Zimbabwe: Fastjet Increases Number of Flights
Fastjet has increased the number of flights on its route between Harare and Victoria Falls in response to strong passenger demand. The airline, which previously operated three weekly flights on the route on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, has added a Friday flight from 7 April 2017 to provide passengers with a convenient weekend away service.
