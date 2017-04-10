Zimbabwe: 'Darwendale Mining Project ...

Zimbabwe: 'Darwendale Mining Project Viable'

GLOBAL mining engineering firm, DRA South Africa, has confirmed viability of the $400 million Darwendale mining project, ranking it among the top platinum group metal ventures in the world. A banking feasibility study conducted by DRA showed that the project, by its indicators, joins the top list of global PGMs producers and was able to maintain high profitability in cyclical market environments.

