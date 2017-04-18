Zimbabwe: Couple Allegedly Murders Grade 1 Pupil
A Harare couple allegedly murdered a Grade One pupil, gouged out his eyes and cut out his intestines in a suspected ritual murder. The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on April 4, this year the minor Perfect Hanyani was kidnapped while coming from Porta Primary School.
