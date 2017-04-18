Zimbabwe: Council to Partner Chinese Firm in Road Deal
Harare City Council is set to partner one of the largest state-owned companies in China, Sinohydro Corporation, in a deal that could result in roads being rehabilitated and dualised. According to recent minutes of the Environmental Management Committee director of works Engineer Phillip Pfukwa sought council approval and authority to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to undertake a feasibility study for the Harare Road Rehabilitation and Dualisation Project between City of Harare and Sinohydro Corporation Limited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC