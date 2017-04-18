Zimbabwe: Council to Partner Chinese ...

Zimbabwe: Council to Partner Chinese Firm in Road Deal

1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Harare City Council is set to partner one of the largest state-owned companies in China, Sinohydro Corporation, in a deal that could result in roads being rehabilitated and dualised. According to recent minutes of the Environmental Management Committee director of works Engineer Phillip Pfukwa sought council approval and authority to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to undertake a feasibility study for the Harare Road Rehabilitation and Dualisation Project between City of Harare and Sinohydro Corporation Limited.

