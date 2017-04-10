Zimbabwe could soon use livestock as loan security

Zimbabwe could soon use livestock as ...

Wednesday Read more: Reuters

Zimbabwean entrepreneurs could soon use movable assets -- including livestock and vehicles -- to secure loans from banks, according to a bill brought before the country's Parliament this week. The southern African country's economy is now dominated by informal business following the formal sector's contraction by as much as 50 percent between 2000 and 2008, according to government data, after President Robert Mugabe's seizure of white-owned farms decimated the key agriculture sector.

