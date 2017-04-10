Zimbabwe: Cornered Govt Slammed for Ambush Economic Policies
THE country's opposition has slammed the Zanu PF led government's ad hoc measures to deal with a revolting economy which has further been weighed down by a crippling cash crisis. In separate interviews with NewZimbabwe.com weekend, the MDC-T and PDP said no amount of ambush policies by the country's current rulers can dig the economy out of its deepening abyss.
