Zimbabwe: Cops Found Operating Private Businesses to Be Dismissed - Minister

HOME AFFAIRS deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni says serving police officers caught operating commuter transport businesses and gold mining among other private ventures face dismissal from the force while edging citizens to report the offending police officers. This was however, challenged by Matebeleland South Senator Sithembile Mlotshwa who said government has allowed the police to act with impunity and remain untouchable despite evidence of immoral acts associated with the country's law enforcers.

