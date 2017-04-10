Zimbabwe: Cops Found Operating Private Businesses to Be Dismissed - Minister
HOME AFFAIRS deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni says serving police officers caught operating commuter transport businesses and gold mining among other private ventures face dismissal from the force while edging citizens to report the offending police officers. This was however, challenged by Matebeleland South Senator Sithembile Mlotshwa who said government has allowed the police to act with impunity and remain untouchable despite evidence of immoral acts associated with the country's law enforcers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC