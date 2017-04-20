Zimbabwe: Consider Returning Mine to ...

Zimbabwe: Consider Returning Mine to Mawere, Govt Urged

Government should seek investors for Shabani Mashaba Mines or return its ownership to Mr Mutumwa Mawere as part of measures to resume operations, parliamentarians in the National Assembly said on Thursday. The legislators said this while contributing to a motion moved by Zvishavane -- Ngezi representative Cde John Holder on the plight of the former workers of the mine.

Chicago, IL

