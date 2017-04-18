Zimbabwe: Commissioner's Praises for Mugabe Evokes Outcry From Gay Community

A Commissioner with the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission has torched as storm with local gays and lesbians after she showered praises on President Robert Mugabe for resisting the imposition of "un-cultural" practices on the country by foreigners. Commissioner Petunia Chiriseri, a preacher with a local church, had been asked to give a prayer during Tuesday's festivities to celebrate the country's 37 years of independence at the National Sports Stadium.

