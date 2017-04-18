Zimbabwe: Commissioner's Praises for ...

Zimbabwe: Commissioner's Praises for Mugabe Evokes Outcry From Gay Community

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A Commissioner with the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission has torched as storm with local gays and lesbians after she showered praises on President Robert Mugabe for resisting the imposition of "un-cultural" practices on the country by foreigners. Commissioner Petunia Chiriseri, a preacher with a local church, had been asked to give a prayer during Tuesday's festivities to celebrate the country's 37 years of independence at the National Sports Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,774 • Total comments across all topics: 280,504,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC