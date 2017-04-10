Zimbabwe: Command Mining Should Be Next in Line

The sky is the limit, as it were, for any agreement with leaders driven by commodity thought processes in their endeavours to boost their country's social and economic status and with that the lives of the people who look to these servants for a brave new future for all. After suffering for many years after a blitzkrieg of illegal Western economic and financial sanctions to bring about regime change and reverse the land reform programme by the zanu-pf Government, Zimbabwe's economy looks set to bounce off the rut and into reckoning with other buoyant African economies, thanks to two pioneering initiatives that have just seen the light of day.

