Zimbabwe: Command Agriculture Zanu-PF's 2018 Trump Card - President
President Mugabe says the Command Agriculture Programme that Government adopted this farming season is expected to be one of the rallying points for the ruling party ahead of next year's harmonised elections. The Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces said the programme, together with the Presidential Inputs Scheme, helped the country regain its status of the breadbasket of Southern Africa.
