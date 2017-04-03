Zimbabwe: 'Come 2018 Mugabe Will Be So Senile He May Vote for Opposition'
T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said come 2018 President Robert Mugabe, who will be 94 then, will be so old he could be assisted to vote for Morgan Tsvangirai without noticing it. According to him, even Zanu PF members and leaders are aware of that and that is why there is confusion and infighting in the ruling party because everyone is trying to position themselves to be the next leader.
