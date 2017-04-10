Zimbabwe: Chinese Businesses Panic Over Economy

THE local unit of Chinese firm Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company will invest in Namibia to offset a downturn in economic fortunes in Zimbabwe as this country grapples with one of its worst economic crises since the introduction of the multi-currency regime in 2009. Diamond miner Anjin Investments, a subsidiary of Afecc and a key shareholder in the controversial multi-million-dollar Longcheng Plaza mall built adjacent the National Sports Stadium in Harare, is understood to be frustrated with its poor return on investment.

