Zimbabwe: China to Partner Local Authorities

A delegation from various Chinese local authorities has expressed interest in joint venture partnerships with four Zimbabwean cities in tourism, food processing and tobacco farming and processing. The five-member delegation comprised of governor of Yanbian Prefecture Li Jinghao, mayor of Yanji city Cai Kuilong and his Hunchun city counterpart Zhang Jifeng, director of Foreign Affairs in Yanbian Government Shen Zaicheng, section chief of Foreign Affairs for Yanbian Government Piao Zhe and Ding Changlu, who is the vice-general manager of Jinlin Tobacco Industrial, was in the country recently and met with President Mugabe.

