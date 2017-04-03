Zimbabwe: Cash-Hoarding Firms Dragged to Court

The three - Take and Tile Ltd trading as Bathroon Boutique, Candover trading as the Builders Home and Stochack trading as Eurostar Electrical Company Limited -appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube for violating the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe regulations. "There was a human element that made the conscious decision of not banking the companies' daily proceeds," said Mr Reza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.